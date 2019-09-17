Edmp Maintains Holding in Target (TGT); Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $641,088 as Share Price Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 109.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 8,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Target’s Stock Rose 24% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Is Back in the Big Leagues – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,772 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 22,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,850 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.