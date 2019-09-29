Edmp Lowered Position in Visa Class A (V) as Share Value Rose; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Nvidia Com (NVDA)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,587 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 14,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 4,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 51,866 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Com by 2,781 shares to 91,292 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by:

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.