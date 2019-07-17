Edmp Lifted By $341,848 Its Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Position; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 119 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 105 decreased and sold positions in Tupperware Brands Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 38.64 million shares, up from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tupperware Brands Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 53.

Edmp Inc increased Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) stake by 8.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 8,996 shares as Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Edmp Inc holds 120,034 shares with $4.58M value, up from 111,038 last quarter. Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit now has $7.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.83 million shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity. INSOFT STEVEN J sold $950,000 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 1,350 shares valued at $49,512 were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 128,520 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Creative Planning owns 24,389 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.05% or 170,519 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,214 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 66,753 shares. Voloridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Grp holds 407,355 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). California-based First Republic has invested 0.19% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware has 58,109 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 4.26M shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors – Invest In Real Estate And Healthcare Simultaneously – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omega Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 7.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71 million for 4.39 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $873.85 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.65 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware: A Laggard Among Laggards – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation for 84,005 shares. Huber Capital Management Llc owns 643,706 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.56% invested in the company for 36,230 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 27,242 shares.