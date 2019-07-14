Edmp Increases Stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT); Lincoln National (LNC) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $3.83 Million as Stock Rose

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 1.27 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 66,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,720 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 146,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 1.14M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Llc has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 222,567 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Green Street Investors Ltd Liability owns 98,100 shares. Art Advsrs stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Macquarie stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 13,464 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap reported 0.02% stake. Kestrel Inv Management Corporation owns 246,950 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Company owns 30,580 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Co owns 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 29,849 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 229,267 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership, a North Carolina-based fund reported 42,200 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,200 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $473.49M for 7.15 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.