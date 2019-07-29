Edmp Increased Its Stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Alliancebernstein LP Cut Holding in Whitestone Reit (WSR) by $8.56 Million

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.34 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Whitestone Reit (WSR) by 94.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 713,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,879 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 751,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Whitestone Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 145,602 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 9.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 32c; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 04/05/2018 – KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT: ISS Recommends Whitestone REIT Hldrs Vote for KBS Nominees; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone RElT’s Board of Trustees Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 135,664 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 197,286 shares stake. Moreover, Daiwa Inc has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 15,500 shares. 171,100 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. 12,050 were accumulated by M Hldg Inc. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Aqr Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,552 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.02 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 5,423 were reported by Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated. Brinker Capital accumulated 11,292 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 63,616 shares.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.16M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.16, from 2.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold WSR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.96 million shares or 0.39% less from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,300 shares. American Century Companies owns 310,885 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 219,722 shares. Asset One holds 0.01% or 79,459 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 94,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 79,462 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 17,516 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership has 10,908 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,403 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Morgan Stanley owns 128,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 58,454 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 205,568 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $792.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).