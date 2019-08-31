Edmp Holds Position in Ibm (IBM); Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Citigroup (C) Position by $9.21 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,197 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM planning Cloud region in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

