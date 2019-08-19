Edmp Holds Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Institute For Wealth Management Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Stock Price Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 2.83 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 14,129 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 29,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $293.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 3.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.