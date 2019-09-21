Edmp Holds Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lifted Radware LTD (RDWR) Holding

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 102,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 82,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 134,841 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Class Action Alert – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Miami – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

