Edmp Holds Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); Cadiz (CDZI) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Its Position by $328,833 as Shares Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 36,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 847,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 811,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 66,547 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 18.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 4,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 38,101 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 33,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd by 136,892 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 3.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CDZI shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,823 were accumulated by United Fincl Advisers Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 21,073 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 35,414 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Charles Schwab Management owns 53,174 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0% or 267,579 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 55,607 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 27,897 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 88,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 60,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 5,516 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 101,790 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com invested in 3,606 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M.