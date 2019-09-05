Edmp Has Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $371,982; Shares Declined; As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.00 Million

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.36. About 3.96M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 21,804 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 3,667 shares stake. Garrison Bradford Assoc Incorporated invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 149,741 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 5,329 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 5,734 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 208 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.05% or 118,805 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.24% or 2.08M shares. 4.05M are held by Swiss Bank & Trust. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 28,041 shares. Pitcairn reported 9,031 shares stake.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even After All the Courtroom Drama, Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.