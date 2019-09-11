Edmp Has Upped Its Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Stake; C&F Financial (CFFI) Sellers Increased By 48.04% Their Shorts

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) had an increase of 48.04% in short interest. CFFI’s SI was 15,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 48.04% from 10,200 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 3 days are for C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI)’s short sellers to cover CFFI’s short positions. The SI to C&F Financial Corporation’s float is 0.46%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3,754 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.98% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 20/03/2018 – $PTI claims its “amplifier” drug for CF improves lung function, but patients on the drug barely improved on average; they only looked good in comparison with an anomalously bad placebo group; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA FROM PTI’S DOUBLE COMBINATION STUDY OF PTI-801 AND PTI-808 IN CF PATIENTS EXPECTED MID 2018; 17/04/2018 – C&F Financial 1Q EPS $1.11; 17/04/2018 – C&F FINANCIAL CORP CFFI.O SAYS THOMAS F. CHERRY APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Football for Friendship Young Ambassadors Met in Turin to Sign a Certificate on the Awarding of the Nine Values Cup to the Real Madrid CF; 11/04/2018 – ContraFect to Present CF-301 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 17/04/2018 – AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK NAMES PAVLOS PAPAGEORGIOU AS CF; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 16/05/2018 – Legion M Launches Its Latest Reg CF Campaign Exactly Two Years After Pioneering Equity Crowdfunding in the U.S

Edmp Inc increased Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) stake by 285.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 178,700 shares as Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Edmp Inc holds 241,385 shares with $5.06 million value, up from 62,685 last quarter. Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit now has $1.49B valuation. The stock increased 6.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 6.80 million shares traded or 203.87% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity. HENRY DAVID bought $144,090 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Tompkins Financial owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt holds 0.5% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 56,250 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Mackay Shields Llc reported 0% stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 44,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 32,650 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amer Intl Inc holds 0.02% or 244,349 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 34,587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 14,892 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger: Beware Of Sucker Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thoughts on 9.9% Dividend Yielder Tanger Factory Outlet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Mistake You Are Making With Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Safety Of The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold C&F Financial Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 5,273 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) for 30,609 shares. 18,843 were reported by Bancshares Of Mellon. Legal And General Public has invested 0% of its portfolio in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 9,150 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.01% or 145,950 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 15,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). 15,795 are owned by First Manhattan. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 4,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% or 5,440 shares. Seizert Cap Lc has 22,923 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability reported 7,099 shares. Pnc Ser Grp holds 600 shares.