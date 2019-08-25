Edmp Has Upped Its Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Position by $341,848 as Market Value Rose; Birchview Capital LP Has Decreased Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position by $390,000; Shares Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 3.80M shares traded or 133.13% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $702.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 394,555 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 19,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 52,050 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Creative Planning holds 14,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Artal Gp reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.29% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 54,640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 0.03% or 110,257 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 10,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 8,792 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 6,344 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,025 shares. Amer Intll Gp Incorporated has 26,749 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 336,493 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 313,246 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Kbc Nv reported 16,802 shares. Smithfield reported 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Brinker Cap Inc has 5,782 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 0.08% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 2,623 are owned by Cwm. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 15,116 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 78,497 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goelzer Investment has 342,180 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Highland Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% or 75,008 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,878 shares. Blair William And Il reported 13,684 shares.

