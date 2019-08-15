Edmp Has Upped Its Holding in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by $341,848 as Valuation Rose; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 9,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 352,952 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, up from 343,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.97M shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 1.62 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 76,387 shares to 11.97M shares, valued at $1.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,724 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability has 6,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc owns 100,571 shares. Scout Investments reported 134,896 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 139,122 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 20,000 shares. National Pension Service holds 0% or 4,274 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,158 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc holds 14,888 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.71% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cibc World Markets reported 72,344 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 37,146 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 437,896 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 957 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Van Hulzen Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 8,600 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Charter Trust reported 13,976 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ameriprise holds 707,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin holds 99,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 508,488 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.89 million shares. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

