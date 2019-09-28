Edmp Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Lowered by $302,575 Its Position

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 24,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset owns 2,439 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 1.77% or 322,611 shares. 19,385 were reported by E&G Advisors L P. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 40,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cortland Associate Inc Mo stated it has 15,692 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 448,297 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 2.66M shares. 16,594 are owned by Hills Bancorp. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability holds 59,236 shares. Bonness Enterp holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,700 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.66% or 786,751 shares. Loews reported 0.1% stake. 749,169 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp. Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,357 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,368 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 94,740 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.28 million shares for 7.18% of their portfolio. Chatham Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 164,692 were accumulated by Washington Bank. Next Fin Group Inc reported 0.52% stake. Hightower Tru Service Lta reported 3.89% stake. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 264,108 shares. Horrell Cap reported 0.16% stake. Northern Tru holds 3.07% or 96.57M shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Co Oh reported 4.97% stake. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated stated it has 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,677 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Firsthand Capital Mngmt has invested 5.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

