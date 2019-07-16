Edmp Has Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $371,982; Share Price Rose; Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by $13.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 96,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,693 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.71 million, down from 409,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 8.90M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $48.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 931,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsrs reported 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Main Street Research Llc accumulated 3.16% or 71,197 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,217 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 135,946 shares. 44,089 were accumulated by Clough Prns L P. Kings Point Capital Management has 48,232 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13.06 million shares. Texas Yale Corporation invested in 72,974 shares. Stoneridge Lc accumulated 27,516 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru Inc holds 8.20 million shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Blackhill Capital owns 4.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 167,076 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd has 0.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 141,147 shares. 27,577 were reported by Telos Capital Management Inc. Fayerweather Charles has 4.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prospector Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 57,941 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,894 shares in its portfolio. City Comm reported 27,718 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,116 shares. Farmers State Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 456 shares. Wms Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,729 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 1.90M shares. Natl Ins Company Tx has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 94,882 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 71,646 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bp Public Ltd holds 0.44% or 197,000 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 9.38 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 771,603 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 1.24M shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank stated it has 42,436 shares. 15,903 are owned by Pure Financial Advisors.

