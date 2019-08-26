Edmp Has Raised Its Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Position by $3.57 Million as Shares Declined; As Truecar (TRUE) Share Value Declined, Par Capital Management Raised Stake by $9.25 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 9.82M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.18 million, up from 8.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.675. About 204,719 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 680,385 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.47 million shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 1.64 million shares. 16,550 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 60,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Com invested 0.18% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Bancorporation Of America De owns 392,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 33,500 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 44,900 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 0.2% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 25,200 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.19% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 490,537 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 578,441 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.02% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 348,621 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5.85M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 81,012 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 142,200 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company holds 0% or 11,055 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). 21,441 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Manufacturers Life The holds 62,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.03% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 47,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

