Edmp Has Raised Holding in Target (TGT); Fenimore Asset Management Cut Dollar General (DG) Holding as Valuation Rose

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company's stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 3.74M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc analyzed 9,649 shares as the company's stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 351,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.45 million, down from 360,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 1.95M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Do These 7 Retail Stocks Make the Grade? – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Retail Apocalypse” May Last 2 More Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65M for 29.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 57,200 shares to 773,587 shares, valued at $67.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP owns 8,716 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.38% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Prelude Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 129 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 15,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Foster & Motley has 3,692 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hamel Associates Inc invested in 60,915 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Company has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,656 shares. Sather Financial Grp owns 90,762 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,198 shares.