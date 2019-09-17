Edmp Has Lifted Its Holding in Meredith (MDP) by $2.48 Million as Valuation Declined; As Facebook (Call) (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Financial Architects Has Decreased by $916,180 Its Position

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19,000, down from 4,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $185.92. About 4.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT TAKES VERY SERIOUSLY RECENT PRESS REPORTS RAISING SUBSTANTIAL CONCERNS ABOUT THE PRIVACY PRACTICES OF FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk; 09/03/2018 – Facebook to show 25 Major League Baseball games this season; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 298,296 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings From Continuing Ops $33M; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith; 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said; 30/04/2018 – Anna Meredith, Queen Elizabeth Hall, London – meaty and flavoursome music; 08/03/2018 – Meredith Names Bruce Gersh President Of People And Entertainment Weekly; 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Facebookâ€™s Reputation May Cause Libra to Fail – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd holds 7.24% or 76,680 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 106,101 were reported by Broad Run Invest Limited Com. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 1.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Melvin Management LP has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Management Associates New York has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Management And Equity Research holds 2.63% or 2.54M shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc has 2,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 76,439 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockland Tru owns 69,011 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,455 shares to 7,582 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.96 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity LP owns 98,107 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Systematic Finance Lp stated it has 17,700 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 20,872 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 802,513 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.17% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 415,267 shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Ftb Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,030 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage holds 7,050 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $420,240 activity.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “MDP ALERT, ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED FIRM, Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – MDP – Stockhouse” on September 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meredith -27% on guidance reset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.