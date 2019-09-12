Edmp Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Maryland Capital Management Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) Decreased by $387,846 as Market Value Declined

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 4,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,360 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.06. About 230,245 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 2.71M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 2.51M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ironwood Investment Counsel holds 52,304 shares. Boltwood Management invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guyasuta Invest Advsr accumulated 9,688 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 385,810 shares. Hm Payson & Company holds 33,915 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fincl Counselors has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Diligent Invsts Llc holds 0.78% or 28,753 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 801,156 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt stated it has 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 184,177 shares. Hartford Investment Management Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $545.03 million for 13.81 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. Shares for $796 were bought by de la Bastide Lore on Sunday, June 30. 28 shares were bought by Cawley Timothy, worth $2,353. $4,231 worth of stock was bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, March 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 25 shares worth $2,101. Shares for $2,002 were bought by Muccilo Robert on Saturday, August 31. Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,569 worth of stock or 54 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Co Reit (NYSE:CCI) by 2,958 shares to 10,653 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT).