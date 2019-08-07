Edmp Has Boosted Position in Ibm (IBM); Facebook (FB) Stake Has Raised by Tiger Management Llc

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 06/04/2018 – Bannasch’s $1.4 Billion Hedge Fund Looks Past Media Facebook Hit; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 04/05/2018 – SF Chronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 05/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica’s reply before action in Facebook data leak case; 26/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Facebook for Potential Misconduct Concerning Massive Data Breach; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,197 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancorp Dept has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 7,266 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc accumulated 3,113 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. 880 are held by Psagot Invest House. State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.26 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Grp has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Federated Inc Pa reported 88,312 shares stake. Parsec Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 5,545 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 5,964 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd owns 2,581 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 474,547 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Godsey And Gibb Assoc has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fort LP reported 16,319 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 510,000 were reported by Dorsal Cap Management Ltd Llc. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 466 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,595 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom has 1,905 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 4.16M shares. Moreover, Lakewood Capital Management LP has 2.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner LP accumulated 1,058 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Addison Capital Communication accumulated 4,700 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company stated it has 70,850 shares. Leonard Green Prtn LP holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,000 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 1,419 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rockland Com reported 65,506 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Cadence Bank Na has 2,457 shares.

