Edmp Has Boosted Its Target (TGT) Stake by $1.03 Million as Share Price Rose; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Upped Its Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 6.58M shares traded or 81.03% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Target Stock Bounces from Key Trendline on Buyback Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target’s small-format concept seen expanding – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Target Stock Could Be a Top Value Pick – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $353.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 15,588 shares to 7,091 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,203 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cidel Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.85% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 24,970 were reported by Pictet Financial Bank And Ltd. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 14,748 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 45,550 shares. Pecaut And Company accumulated 71,900 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,319 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 28,561 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 2.83 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 24,290 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability invested in 4.00M shares. Citigroup holds 0.07% or 1.55 million shares. Avenir Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 2,240 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.