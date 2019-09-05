Edmp Has Boosted Its Stake in Ibm (IBM) as Share Price Rose; Boys Arnold & Co Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.05. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,197 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 2.25 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 600 shares. Viking Global Investors Lp owns 7.09 million shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. The Bahamas-based Holowesko Partners Limited has invested 6.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 594,098 shares. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.61% or 8,762 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Mngmt owns 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,357 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Factory Mutual Ins has 580,652 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 3.04M shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.39% or 153,131 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank reported 5,846 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 7.50 million shares. Lourd Limited holds 0.05% or 3,564 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,724 were reported by Accredited Investors.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies Chairman & CEO Gregory Hayes Presents at Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,500 shares to 57,065 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 64,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,074 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,741 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP holds 48,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aimz Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,508 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 29,799 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd stated it has 5,915 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. American Century holds 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 408,581 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 41,687 shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Llc owns 6,716 shares. White Pine Invest has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bsw Wealth reported 3,981 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,130 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc accumulated 22,567 shares. 1,558 are held by Towercrest Cap Management.