Edmp Continues to Hold Position in Meredith (MDP); Fairview Capital Investment Management Increases Stake in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 31,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.25M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 595,726 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 1.08M shares traded or 84.17% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – Meredith National Media Group Announces New Sales And Marketing Structure; 17/05/2018 – ‘PEOPLE’ Announces Podcast Series, ‘Cover-Up’; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH SAYS EXPECTS THAT HEADCOUNT REDUCTION WILL RESULT IN SEVERANCE COSTS & CASH EXPENDITURES OF UP TO ABOUT $145 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. The insider Tallett Elizabeth E bought $46,812.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 20,300 shares in its portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Fiera Corp. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 120,672 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,110 shares stake. Channing Cap Mngmt Llc holds 977,392 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 30,816 shares. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 7,050 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 11,629 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 17,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 221,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Star Inv has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Stifel holds 0% or 4,748 shares in its portfolio. 802,513 were reported by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, a New York-based fund reported 276,612 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt has 0.26% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 46,650 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 55,672 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 163,995 shares. 176,358 were accumulated by Lazard Asset. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership invested in 118,190 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 4,137 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 5,107 shares. 41,407 are held by Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 987 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,212 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 83,414 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 45,264 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board.