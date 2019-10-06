Edmp Boosted Meredith (MDP) Stake by $2.48 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Decreased Nike (NKE) Position by $5.58 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 493,564 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – CNN Money: Meredith is putting venerable titles Fortune and Time magazines on the block; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 08/03/2018 – Meredith Names Bruce Gersh President Of People And Entertainment Weekly; 16/04/2018 – Meredith, Magenta: Fortune Italy Will Be Published Monthly in Italian

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 67,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 153,456 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88M, down from 220,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.58 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. 1,250 shares were bought by Tallett Elizabeth E, worth $46,812.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 26,013 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 304,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.