Edmp Boosted Its Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Stake; Zebra Capital Management Trimmed By $790,160 Its Ppg Industries Com Stk (PPG) Position

Edmp Inc increased Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) stake by 285.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 178,700 shares as Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT)’s stock declined 16.11%. The Edmp Inc holds 241,385 shares with $5.06M value, up from 62,685 last quarter. Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 2.44 million shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG) stake by 67.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 7,055 shares as Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 3,453 shares with $390,000 value, down from 10,508 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk now has $28.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 736,606 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 18 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Directors Approve 6 Percent Dividend Increase to 51 Cents Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Investment Mngmt reported 4,272 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited has invested 0.15% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Old Bancorp In, Indiana-based fund reported 4,937 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv reported 1,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,243 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity reported 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aristotle Mgmt Limited reported 3.70 million shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Azimuth Limited Liability invested in 10,444 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,181 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Incorporated owns 7,200 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 476 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The Kentucky-based Central Retail Bank & Communications has invested 0.14% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) stake by 4,956 shares to 11,459 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Msg Networks Inc stake by 24,522 shares and now owns 55,710 shares. Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is -3.83% below currents $118.96 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $106 target. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22. J.P. Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $106 target. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,553 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.11% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,084 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Victory Cap Mgmt owns 765 shares. 174,608 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 202,956 shares. Midas Corporation reported 56,250 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 29,849 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 104,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co has 59,000 shares. Cambridge accumulated 11,101 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 257,128 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co reported 340,946 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has $27 highest and $19.8000 lowest target. $23.27’s average target is 42.41% above currents $16.34 stock price. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.