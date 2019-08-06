Edmp Boosted Its Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Position; Shorts at Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Raised By 2.12%

Edmp Inc increased Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) stake by 285.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 178,700 shares as Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Edmp Inc holds 241,385 shares with $5.06 million value, up from 62,685 last quarter. Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 2.44 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) had an increase of 2.12% in short interest. JNCE’s SI was 456,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.12% from 447,400 shares previously. With 125,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s short sellers to cover JNCE’s short positions. The SI to Jounce Therapeutics Inc’s float is 3.15%. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 230,559 shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has declined 32.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.15% the S&P500. Some Historical JNCE News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 10/04/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has $27 highest and $19.8000 lowest target. $23.27’s average target is 50.32% above currents $15.48 stock price. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Is Starting To Look Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 205,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 203,220 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 268,725 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 23,078 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability reported 212,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,122 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport & Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 193,209 shares. 46,108 were reported by Roosevelt Inv Gru. New York-based Midas Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sigma Planning has 31,961 shares.

More notable recent Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jounce up 41% after hours on revised Celgene collaboration – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Regulus Therapeutics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.