Edmp Boosted Its Stake in Target (TGT) by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined While Jennison Associates Lowered by $27.33 Million Its Position

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 354,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.22M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D)

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 16,508 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $146.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).