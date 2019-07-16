Edmp Boosted Ibm (IBM) Position; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shorts Down By 9.3%

Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) had a decrease of 9.3% in short interest. IDXX’s SI was 1.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.3% from 1.28 million shares previously. With 539,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s short sellers to cover IDXX’s short positions. The SI to Idexx Laboratories Inc’s float is 1.36%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $284.08. About 238,773 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

Edmp Inc increased Ibm Corp (IBM) stake by 19.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 2,165 shares as Ibm Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Edmp Inc holds 13,197 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 11,032 last quarter. Ibm Corp now has $127.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. On Tuesday, February 5 Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Gains Traction From Solid CAG, Global Strength – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.43 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 64.27 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.