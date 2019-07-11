Edmp Boosted By $371,982 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shorts Increased By 1.28%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) had an increase of 1.28% in short interest. KIN’s SI was 426,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.28% from 420,600 shares previously. With 281,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s short sellers to cover KIN’s short positions. The SI to Kindred Biosciences Inc’s float is 1.64%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 99,669 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats

Edmp Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 12.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edmp Inc acquired 6,526 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Edmp Inc holds 57,021 shares with $3.25 million value, up from 50,495 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $90.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 40,352 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Lc has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hbk Invests Lp reported 849,300 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 85,342 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 26,264 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 8,380 shares. Fca Tx has 5,216 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 135,180 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 5,905 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Haverford Trust Com accumulated 20,906 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.02% or 168,815 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment has invested 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.25% stake. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company holds 21,627 shares. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.2% or 172,666 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm asks appeals court to pause antitrust ruling’s impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, May 2. Evercore maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $60 target in Monday, January 14 report.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03 million on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia until 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Titan International Inc (TWI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cato Corporation (CATO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company has market cap of $319.06 million. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm accumulated 70,590 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 860,064 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 110,914 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 183,945 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,518 shares. Teton Advsr holds 17,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 153,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 395,943 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 680 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Alyeska Gp L P has 0.05% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 410,212 shares. Silverback Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.14 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 12,326 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity. The insider Park West Asset Management LLC bought 741,840 shares worth $7.05M.

Among 3 analysts covering Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kindred Biosciences has $25 highest and $19 lowest target. $21.08’s average target is 157.70% above currents $8.18 stock price. Kindred Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19.25 target in Monday, March 4 report.