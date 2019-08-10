Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 614.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.