Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We are comparing Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.06 N/A -2.27 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.