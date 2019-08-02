Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.83 N/A -2.27 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.55 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Editas Medicine Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.51 beta means Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Teligent Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 85.2%. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -52.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.