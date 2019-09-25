Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.94 N/A -2.27 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 95.14 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Editas Medicine Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 57.4% respectively. About 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.