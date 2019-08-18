Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.71 N/A -2.27 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Editas Medicine Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta and it is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Editas Medicine Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -21.08% and its consensus target price is $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.