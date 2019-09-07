Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 43.63% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.