Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Since Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 51.11 N/A -2.27 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.74 N/A -4.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Editas Medicine Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 50.4% respectively. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.98%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.