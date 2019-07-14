Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.67 N/A -2.34 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 236.68% and its average target price is $15.42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 66.9% stronger performance.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.