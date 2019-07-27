Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 42.84 N/A -2.34 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Editas Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Editas Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 136.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 62.6% respectively. 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.