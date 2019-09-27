Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is a contrast between Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Editas Medicine Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 189,081,385.98% -47.6% -27.4% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.98%. Comparatively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.