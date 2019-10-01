Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Editas Medicine Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,768,281.10% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential downside is -8.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 35.8%. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.