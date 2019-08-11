Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.13 N/A -2.27 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 10.56 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Editas Medicine Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.51 beta means Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Editas Medicine Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 698.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 83.3% respectively. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.