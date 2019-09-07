Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Editas Medicine Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta means Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Editas Medicine Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 404.59% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 69.6%. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.98%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.