Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.06 N/A -2.34 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Editas Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.