Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.94 N/A -2.27 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Editas Medicine Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Atreca Inc.’s potential upside is 139.81% and its average price target is $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 67%. Insiders held roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.