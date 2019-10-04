Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 47.03M -2.27 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 191,646,291.77% -47.6% -27.4% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,375,285.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 46.5% respectively. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.