Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.20 N/A -2.27 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.98%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.