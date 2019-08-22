Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparing side by side

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.21 N/A -2.27 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.35 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Editas Medicine Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine Inc.’s 2.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 151.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -32.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. was less bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.