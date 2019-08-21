Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.61 N/A -2.27 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.46 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, which is potential 151.57% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 34.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.