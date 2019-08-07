Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.31 N/A -2.27 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2582.32 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.98%. Insiders Competitively, held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.