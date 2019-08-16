Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.15 N/A -2.27 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Editas Medicine Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Editas Medicine Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 44.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.